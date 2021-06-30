Summer of education continues at library

MILTON — School may be out for the summer, but the learning opportunities continue at the Milton Public Library.
As part of the library’s summer reading program, a Cubism art program for children was led Tuesday afternoon by B.J. Smith, children’s librarian.
“I love art,” Smith said. “During COVID, I was looking at a lot of styles of art. I thought this would be fun to do as a self-portrait.”
She noted that children who attended Tuesday’s program did not need to have a background in art.
As Smith worked with 7-year-old Decklynne Engleman to create a a self portrait using Cubism art, Engleman noted that she loves art.
According to Smith, Cubism was invented in 1907 by Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque. When creating the self-portraits, Smith said individuals practicing Cubism use different shapes and styles to draw caricatures of themselves.
“If you look at Cubism art, it’s a lot of shapes and colors,” Smith explained. “It’s not supposed to look like you.”
She noted the activity fit in well with the library’s summer program, which has a theme of “Tails and Tales.”
“We are talking about telling our stories,” Smith said. “A lot of people are good at writing, a lot of people are good at art.
“Art is my way of interpreting,” she continued. “I’m going to encourage others to (use art to tell a story).”
The library is a community hub of activities.
Library Director Kris LaVanish said rainbow-colored lights were recently donated to the facility by board President Joe Moralez, in order to illuminate the exterior to show support for LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.
“We will keep the lights up past Pride Month to support our local community in Milton,” LaVanish said.
In addition, she said the lights have been illuminated as a show of support for the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport.
According to LaVanish, and media reports, the library in Williamsport has recently received criticism from Lycoming County commissioners regarding a pride display in the children’s section.
“We emphatically support the decision of the James V. Brown Library to not censor its children’s collection,” LaVanish said.
In addition to the lights, LeVanish said the Milton Art Bank recently donated LGBTQ+ books to the library.
She expressed thanks for the donation of the books, and the lights.
“I think the lights are such a great reminder that the library is looking outward at the community we serve,” LaVanish said. “The library is no longer just the brick and mortar and our hope is to build partnerships and community so that the library footprint extends beyond our grounds.
“I so appreciate that meaningful change is coming from library board members who are community members that believe in the mission and values of libraries,” she continued. “We want to make this a tradition of celebration, to illuminate the library building with the changing of seasons, holidays and special events.”
A variety of programs and activities will continue to be offered throughout the summer at the library in Milton.
The upcoming schedule of summer reading activities includes:
• Gardening Reimagined, 10 a.m. Saturdays, July 17 and Aug. 21. Presented by PJ Harte. Learn about raised-bed and container gardening.
• YMCA lunch program, noon Wednesdays through Aug. 18. A bagged lunch provided for children 18 and under.
• Summer Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through July 14.
• Tale Trail: A Tale with Tails Adventure, July 1-17. Walk around the library grounds, reading a one-of-a-kind story.
• Flu Pandemic of 1918 discussion, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Presented by Jennifer Kosmin.
• Tiktok Egg Drop, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15. A STEM program for children ages 10 to 18.
• Summer Reading Program Wrap-Up Party, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
