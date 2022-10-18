SELINSGROVE — Leaving paw prints on people’s hearts. That’s the goal of the Precious Paws Crisis Response Team (PPCRT).
Started six months ago as a branch of the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club, PPCRT was a dream come true for the club’s founder and President Cindy Yoder, of Lewisburg.
Yoder said her desire to have a dog to hug while in crisis started when her father, Alvin Hoffman, fell from a bucket truck, breaking his neck, becoming a quadriplegic.
“My father was injured and confined to a wheelchair when he was 40 years old,” she said. “I spent a lot of time in the hospitals with my dad watching the therapy dogs put paw-print smiles on the hearts of not only the patients, but the nurses and doctors as well. I told my husband ‘someday I want to have therapy dogs.’”
The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club has been around for five years. Yoder said she wanted to go a step further and provide a service to those who need it most.
The mission of the PPCRT is to provide strength, comfort, and emotional support to individuals, families, communities and first responders experiencing intense traumatic emotions in the aftermath of a critical incident.
Members have dedicated hours of training to work effectively in crisis environments supporting anyone affected by a mass shooting, accident, violence, abuse, tragic death, fire, suicide, terrorism, natural disaster and more.
“A dog can offer a level of comfort and calmness that only a dog can do,” Yoder said.
The trainers have all have achieved American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen and Certified Therapy certification.
Not only does the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club have a Crisis Response Team, it also provides certification in therapy, hospice and first responder certification for its members.
Yoder said the club has 38 members, and 27 of those — and their dogs — are all trained in Therapy and Crisis Response. The PPCRT is a 501c3 non-profit organization comprised of certified handlers and canines.
“Everything we do comes out of our own pockets,” Yoder said. “We live on donations.
“As volunteers, we are about as diverse as the people who make up America’s communities,” she continued. “Yet we are individuals who have a heart of service to our community, and canines who can make an emotional connection to strangers in crisis.”
During Monday night’s meeting, club member Jennifer Lettich-Snyder, with PA K-9 Search and Rescue, brought her search and rescue dogs to the meeting to give a demonstration on how the dogs are trained to look for humans, both alive and deceased.
Lettich-Snyder has helped in search efforts headed up by the F.B.I., along with state and local law enforcement both in Pennsylvania and nationwide.
The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club offers AKC Star Puppy Class, basic, intermediate, and advanced Obedience classes, AKC Good Citizen training, Therapy Dog certification and AKC Trick Title.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.