HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will host nire tgab 50 free, guided hikes in 37 state parks on New Year’s Day, as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort.
State parks staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually about 1 or 2 miles, but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.
The following Pennsylvania state park facilities are participating during daylight hours: Beltzville, Black Moshannon, Caledonia, Canoe Creek, Codorus Cook, Forest, Cowans Gap , Delaware Canal, French Creek , Gifford Pinchot, Hills Creek Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, Kings Gap, Environmental Education Center, Kinzua Bridge, Lackawanna, Laurel Hill, Laurel Ridge ,Little Buffalo, Lyman Run, Maurice K. Goddard, Moraine, Nescopeck ,Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, Ohiopyle, Parker Dam, Pine Grove, Furnace Point, Presque Isle , Prince Gallitzin, Pymatuning, Raccoon Creek , RB Winter, Ridley Creek, Shawnee , Sinnemahoning and Trough Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.