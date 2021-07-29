WEST MILTON — The Reading and Susquehanna Valley Railroad Club of West Milton will h old a train show and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the West Milton Park.
Vendor spaces are available.
Women and children under 12 will be admitted free.
For more information, contact Gary Leech Sr. at 570-939-0523, Ralph Young at 570-316-9208 or George Sampsell at 570-523-5515.
