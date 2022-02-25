SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties have launched the third annual Kindness Campaign, sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital.
The campaign is growing into a year-long celebration of kindness throughout the schools and communities in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Columbia and Montour counties.
Kindness nominations opened Feb. 14, and March 1 kicks off a month-long celebration of kindness. This years’ themes are: Be Kind to Yourself, Be Kind to Your Peers, Be Kind to Your Community and Be Kind throughout the Year.
“The campaign will focus on Kindness by spreading positivity and giving back to the community,” said Adrienne Mael, president/CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways. “Nonprofit organizations across the Susquehanna Valley will be featured in hopes of connecting people who are interested in volunteering to the organizations that could use their help.”
Visit gsvuw.org/volunteer to see all the different ways to give back to our community.
During March, community members are encouraged to follow @GSVUW on Facebook or visit gsvuw.org/bekind for weekly kindness challenges, activities, stories, events and more. Some of the challenges include: Starting a gratitude journal, offering help to a friend or family member in need, creating a certificate of appreciation for a teacher or mentor, or volunteering at a local nonprofit.
Spread kindness by sharing how you get involved and the challenges you complete on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #BeKind2022 and by tagging @GSVUW on Facebook.
The United Way and Evangelical Community Hospital are also asking for nominations of people in the community who have performed an act of kindness. Nominate someone deserving that is making a difference in our community, big or small.
Weekly winners will be chosen throughout March. Prizes for the winners include gift cards to local small businesses and Be Kind merchandise. The merchandise is also available for purchase at bonfire.com/store/bekind22.
Kindness Nominations are open now and can be submitted online at gsvuw.org/bekindnominations through March 14.
As part of the Kindness Campaign, the United Way, in partnership with the Union County Library System, is distributing 1,500 donated copies of the children’s book, Yellow and the Blues, by local author Will Baylor. It will be distributed to local schools, libraries, after-school programs, and other organizations and used to share the message of kindness with children throughout the Susquehanna Valley region.
Free yard signs, bumpers stickers, and laptop stickers will also be available for pick up at your local libraries. Participating libraries include Bloomsburg Public Library, Columbia County Traveling Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House/Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mt. Carmel Community Library, Orangeville Public Library, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Ralpho Township Library, Shamokin/Coal Township Library, Snyder County Library System, Thomas Beaver Free Library, and the Union County Library System. Contact your local library with any questions about pick up.
As the Kindness Campaign continues to grow, there are even more ways to Be Kind throughout year. April 22 kicks off National Volunteer Week. May 16 is Do Something Good for your Neighbor Day, followed by Be Kind To Humankind Week starting on Aug. 25. World Kindness Day is Nov. 17.
