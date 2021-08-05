WILLIAMSPORT — Williamsport’s Gabe Stillman and his band will perform an album release concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Jeremiah’s above the Bullfrog Brewery, Williamsport.
Stillman’s newest record, “Just Say The Word” is being released worldwide by the VizzTone Label Group on Friday, Aug 27.
Stillman studied at Williamsport’s Uptown Music Collective during his high school years and then formed his band in 2015, shortly after graduating from Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Since landing in the final eight of the 35th Annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., and further honored as the recipient of the esteemed Gibson Guitar Award, Stillman and his band have been focused on expanding their footprint on a national and international level.
Stillman’s first self-produced EP release “The Grind” received wide acclaim and was followed up with, “Flying’ High” on which he is backed by the legendary blues band, The Nighthawks. “Flying High” is now available on most worldwide streaming services and digital outlets.
“Just Say The Word” features 13 originals plus two covers and further solidifies Stillman’s reputation as an accomplished guitarist and meaningful songwriter. The record was produced by Anson Funderburgh at Wire Recording in Austin, Texas.
Stillman will be performing with long-time bass player and fellow Williamsport native, Colin Beatty, and, Ray Hangen from Buffalo, N.Y. Beatty and Hangen are the featured rhythm section on the new album. Added to this special show, Stillman will welcome fellow International Blues Challenge finalist, Bronson Hoover from Washington D.C. on keyboards. The release concert at Jeremiah’s will be the centerpiece of the album’s “Album Release Weekend” which also includes a performance on Friday, Aug 27, at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro and concludes on Sunday, Aug 29 with a performance at The Iron Fork in Danville.
“I am extremely excited for this hometown album release concert at Jeremiah’s,” said Stillman. “This collection of songs means a lot to me and getting the opportunity to celebrate the album’s release with my hometown fan base is something really special!”
In addition to the performance, all attendees will receive a copy of “Just Say The Word” at the door. All attendees must be 21 or over to attend. Tickets are in limited supply and on sale now. They can be purchased at gabestillman.brownpapertickets.com or if still available, before showtime at Jeremiah’s, day of the show. For more details, visit www.gabestillman.com.
