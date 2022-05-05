LEWISBURG — The William Cameron Engine Company has announced the delay in the mailing of 2022-2023 ambulance membership forms. The current memberships expire May 31.
The delay is due to the vendor who produces the memberships not yet mailing them, according to Public Information Officer Harold Erdley Jr.
"We assure the community that we will honor current memberships until the new cards are distributed," he said, adding that the department will provide a further update when the memberships are expected to be mailed.
