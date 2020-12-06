WILLIAMSPORT – An international honor society dedicated to information technology has recognized the excellence of a Pennsylvania College of Technology student.
Jacob A. Bamonte, of Milton, is one of eight students nationwide to receive a $1,500 Academic Achievement Award from Upsilon Pi Epsilon. With chapters at over 290 colleges and universities worldwide, UPE is the only international honor society for students, faculty and computing professionals who exhibit superior scholastic and professional achievement in computing and information disciplines.
A dean’s list student, Bamonte is seeking a bachelor’s degree in game and simulation programming. The senior is a member of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society and has been involved with the Association of Professional Programmers throughout his time at Penn College. He’s also attended industry conferences.
Bamonte currently has an IT internship at Members Choice Financial Credit Union’s Danville branch and an IT/graphic design internship at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. Both are paid internships.
“We are happy and proud to see Jacob’s hard work and dedication to his field recognized by UPE,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “The honor is very appropriate. With his skills and passion, Jacob truly is a ‘tomorrow maker.’”
Upon graduation, Bamonte hopes to secure a programming job with a video game design company.
In addition to game and simulation programming, Penn College offers bachelor’s degrees in network administration and engineering technology, information assurance and cyber security, and software development and information management, as well as an associate degree in information technology: network and user support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.