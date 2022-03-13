UNIVERSITY PARK — In collaboration with Penn State Extension and organizations and agencies throughout the state working to create and sustain connections across generations, Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences will hold the “Pennsylvania Intergenerational Conference: Intergenerational Approaches for Living, Learning and Growing in Pennsylvania,” July 5-7 at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.
The conference is designed for staff members, administrators, educators, advocates, volunteers, students and others who are interested in learning more about intergenerational programs and practices in diverse settings.
The conference will include hands-on learning and activities, workshops, panel presentations, posters and exhibits, group activities, interest group meetings, pre-conference site visits to innovative intergenerational programs and places taking root in central Pennsylvania, and more.
Conference participants also can learn about intergenerational shared sites in Pennsylvania, such as the campus for the proposed Snyder County Intergenerational Community Life Center.
Neal Fogle, economic and community development extension educator, helped the Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove create a strategic plan. This involved helping to set a vision, parameters and partnerships to support the expansion of the center's intergenerational initiatives, including plans for the envisioned intergenerational facility in Snyder County.
“Communities are more than a geographic place where people live,” Fogle said. “To be a true community, opportunities for common ties and social interaction need to be present and practiced. To create and maintain these opportunities, residents and leaders need to consider the needs of, as well as the contributions from, people of all ages.”
Conference speakers will include: Brent Hales, associate dean of the college and director of Penn State Extension; Robert Torres, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; Donna Butts, executive director of Generations United; Margaret Sullivan, principal of Margaret Sullivan Studio; and Roberta Phillips, CEO of Prince George’s County Memorial Library System.
Participants who attend all conference sessions and activities can earn up to 1.5 continuing education units.
More information about the conference is available at https://cvent.me/5xAyNg.
