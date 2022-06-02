District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Drug possession and manufacture
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Vincent A. Azinger, 49, of Lewisburg, was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms prohibited, make repairs to offensive weapon, purchase of controlled substance by unauthorized person and possession of controlled substance by person not registered after an investigation.
Troopers responded at 8:20 a.m. May 23 to a Spruce Run Road address to a report alleging Azinger had been selling cocaine and marijuana from that address.
Azinger was charged after a warrant was obtained and a search which allegedly seized product made from presumed marijuana, items associated with substance processing and firearms.
State Police at Milton DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jason Grove, 50, of Winfield, has been charged after allegedly being found to be under the influence of an alcohol beverages while driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:04 p.m. May 27 in the 2800 block of Church Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Milton man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 3:13 p.m. May 29 along Susquehanna Trail, just south of Rovendale Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Christopher Smith was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHX Street G north on Susquehanna Trail when he lost control, fell off and landed on the roadway.
Smith, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected serious injury.
DUI checkpoint
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers made contact with 192 motorists during a DUI checkpoint held in May at Routes 405 and 45 West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
During the checkpoint, troopers made five DUI arrests, four drug possession arrests, issued four traffic citations and four warnings.
One-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Ronnie Dyer, 62, of Allenwood, sustained an injury of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 6:22 p.m. May 28 along Southcreek Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said Dyer lost control of a 2003 Suzuki VZ800, causing him to fall off of the Suzuki and onto the shoulder of the roadway.
Dyer, who was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Marc Losonsky, 44, of East Stroudsburg, was not injured after being involved in a crash which occurred at 12:41 p.m. May 24 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 9.8, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the clutch on a 2008 Ford Supercab driven by Losonsky locked, causing the vehicle to spin in the roadway.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Turbotville man sustained an injury of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 11:12 a.m. May 30 along Route 54, at Koch Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Marr went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Marr, who was belted, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Sunbury man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:02 p.m. May 26 along New Berlin Mountain Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2003 Freightliner driven by Briaer Dipermo was negotiating a left curve when a white SUV stopped in the roadway, in order to allow the Freightliner to make a turn.
The Freightliner was unable to safely stop, went off the shoulder and crashed into an embankment, troopers said. Dipermo was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old from Watsontown escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 9:18 p.m. May 26 along Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Dalon Reid lost control of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, which went off the roadway and into a ditch. Reid was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Easton man was not injured in a crash which occurred at 3:47 a.m. May 25 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 211, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Stephen Difiore lost control and struck a guide rail.
Strangulation
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Caden Sutton, 31, of Milton, has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
The incident occurred at 10:01 a.m. May 13 at 53 Prochaska Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which a 36-year-old clerk from Lewisburg sent $3,037 in Bitcoin, believing the funds were needed so a store delivery could be received.
The incident occurred at 8:42 a.m. May 30 at Short Stop, Main Street, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Donald Sherwood, 88, of New Columbia, reported the theft of parts from a 1968 Minneapolis-Moline farm tractor.
The theft of the parts, valued at $200, occurred between May 14 and May 28 at 37 Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a camera was pulled off of a mount and a door was damaged at 10:55 p.m. May 27 along Maple Street, Lewis Township, Union County.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
