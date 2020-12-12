DANVILLE — A local university professor recently helped write a guide which will help younger Girl Scouts earn a badge for knowledge of the state flag, historical landmarks and other matters of civic interest.
Karol Weaver, Susquehanna University professor of history, said she worked with colleagues from the Pennsylvania Historical Association. Their online curriculum, written for second and third grade Brownies, will help the scouts earn a Celebrating Community badge.
"The Girl Scouts provided the basic outline of what would be required for the Brownies to achieve the badge," Weaver said. "On the basis of that outline, I along with the other creators found secondary sources like videos and primary sources like photographs that help the Brownies achieve the components of the badge."
The outline was approved by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania and also included instruction about the state song and the significance of parades.
"The Girl Scouts suggested items that might be relevant," Weaver added. "What I did with the other creators was to find material (like) video of the state song, photographs of parades which I believe were derived from the Lackawanna Historical Society."
Weaver credited her experience with Girl Scouts for helping illustrate civic involvement. She said showing how young people participate in activities related to the Celebrating Community badge made an impact.
"A big part of scouting, whether it is Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts, is to participate in public activities like parades," said Weaver. "In Danville, I know that the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts normally participate in the Memorial Day parade. I think that would probably be the most relevant to their experience, that they have already done this type of work."
Weaver said Brownies needed to complete badges even if they can't meet in person during a virus pandemic. The online curriculum format will allow them to do so.
A well-established professor of history, Weaver added that the curriculum covered every region of the state starting with the from Delaware River to the west.
Weaver added that scouting, for boys or girls, gave young people opportunities to be of service. While Eagle Scouts were perhaps better known, the Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards were just as noteworthy for Girl Scouts.
The Celebrating Communities project was also recently praised by the regional leader of the Girl Scouts.
"It is part of our mission to look for meaningful ways to improve our community and partner with community members, like Susquehanna University," said Janet Donovan, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania president and CEO. "This partnership is a perfect way for Girl Scouts to learn about important issues, help them work toward their highest award, and bring the troops closer together."
Weaver also noted her own Girl Scout experience, from starting as a Brownie to seventh grade. She recalled learning about the coal region and participating in a parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.