BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Painting, drawing or sketching outdoors, can bring a new sense of energy to artwork and the person doing it.
David McSween, featured artist for the Reimagined Lewisburg Celebration of the Arts, will host a Plein Air Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25, at the Dale-Engle-Walker House (DEW), 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. Participation is limited to 20 and registration is required (via www.lewisburgartscouncil.com).
Other spots for outdoor artwork that day will include the Koons property at the Hassenplug Bridge, North Fourth Street, Mifflinburg, Shamokin Mountain Trail and Shikellamy Bluffs. All four are part of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Water Conservancy.
McSween said “plein air” painting has long been done by artists such as England’s J.W. Turner in the 19th Century. There can be a spontaneity to the work, capturing a moment as he put it, which may be hard to find in a piece done in a studio.
French impressionists, among the earliest proponents of modern art, also took their work outdoors. A resurgence of plein air painting began in the 1980s in California.
“The idea is by observing directly outside in the outdoors and painting in that environment you get a richness of color, you get a vibrancy in composition,” McSween said. “All the things that when we overthink or over plan, can kill a painting or a piece of artwork. The idea of plein air is that it is more alive, more open.”
McSween said the workshop would include a presentation of techniques which work for him, such as usually starting abstractly and making the composition stand out along the way.
“Start with big, bold strokes and capture the composition,” he said. “Composition is key.”
McSween said telling a story was also integral to his painting, regardless of whether it was a still life, a landscape or other work. He explained how a 2019 painting of the DEW House illustrated just that.
“Here you see the DEW House which is so important for us to conserve as part of the conservancy,” he said. “(It) is on this hill heroically, surrounded by its greenery, surrounded by the very things it is a monument to conserve, the landscape and natural areas here.”
McSween will offer up the idea of composing a story using a landscape to workshop participants.
Barbara Baker, an Arts Council board member, said McSween was to do the plein air event a year ago, but it was canceled during the early days of the pandemic.
Baker added that artists of all levels of experience could enjoy the plein air workshop. The medium used could be as simple as a pencil and sketch pad.
“Part of the beauty of our plein air day is that we are not restricting it to any type of medium,” Baker said. “You can be a total beginner, you can have a lot of experience.”
Baker, also chair of the Artist’s Guild of Lewisburg, noted there are now magazines, workshops and other attention to plein air painting worldwide.
McSween concluded he would probably get as much out of the Plein Art Workshop as the participants would.
“Part of what I love about art is learning,” he said. “The two are synonymous. I can’t have fun as an artist if I’m not constantly learning about new ways and new things to do and new things to try.”
The Reimagined Celebration of the Arts will offer a variety of events, mostly outdoors and all safely conducted, from Friday, April 23 to Saturday, May 8.
