DANVILLE — A local grower of Christmas trees said 2020 was the second challenging year in a row for fellow growers.
Dan Merrell, of Merrell's Nursery near Danville, said the dry weather during most of the summer created problems for growers. The arid conditions of 2020 followed a 2019 growing season which was wetter than anyone could have imagined.
But Merrell said he's been lucky, unlike a grower in the Muncy area who lost virtually his entire crop of due to the extended lack of rain. Douglas firs were especially liable to attract fungus again this year unless they were sprayed repeatedly with a fungicide.
Shortages have been observed, but have been more common in larger communities.
“I sell some to a guy in Wilkes-Barre,” Merrell said. “He said last year there was a shortage, you couldn't find them, they were dieing off. This year there was still a shortage and they were dieing from the drought we had.”
Though some of his trees turned a little brown from the drought, Merrell said cutting them and putting them up has been no problem.
“I've had people say they had a tree up until March that they got from us,” Merrell said.
He added that everyone seemed to have their own secret for keeping a Christmas tree fresh in the house. But in Merrell's experience, frequent watering was still preferred to adding aspirin or sugar or plant preservers to the water.
Merrell said his family business has been around for more than 60 years. They have not only grown Christmas trees but also other evergreens and nursery items.
“My dad started the business in 1958,” he said. “I grew up with it. We did mostly nursery work when we started out. We bought this land and started growing Christmas trees.”
The trees in the grove near Sunbury Road were about 12 to 15 years old. They can be as tall as 12 feet, with smaller sizes available. Customers pick out their trees and Merrell cuts them.
Merrell added that he attended the annual Christmas auction at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. Though he does not take whole trees for sale, he did get about $2,000 for a truckload of 250 evergreen branches.
Merrell noted that he was not greedy and had sold enough for the season. He would not be open this weekend, also in part, due to the massive snowfall which fell on the region.
