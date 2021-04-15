EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Small seedlings grow into adult trees which benefit wetlands, birds and other parts of the natural world.
Such were the thoughts of people picking up seedlings ordered earlier in the year from the Union County Conservation District.
Cindy Kahley of the Conservation District said Norway spruce, concolor fir, red oak, sugar maple, river birch, sycamore and winterberry were available for 2021 planting.
Each $15 bundle was tied with identifying string and brought out to customers. Norway spruce and concolor fir came in bundles of 25 while the others came 10 seedlings to a bundle.
Recipients were responsible for planting. Recommendations included planting the seedlings upon receiving them.
Each seedling came with hydrating gel on the roots which should be soaked in water for three to six hours before planting. Spring planting could be done as soon as frost has left the ground.
Fertilizer was not recommended for young trees, nor was use of potting soil or chemicals. Arbor Day Foundation literature warned such products could kill freshly planted trees.
The Wednesday pickup at the Union County Government Center was in a “drive thru” format for the safety of participants. Kahley said seedling donations were planned for Earth Day observances in Lewisburg where they will be planted.
