Juvenile charged with arson

MILTON — A juvenile has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly torching a Myrtle Street, Milton, home on June 2.
According to a press release issued by Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, a juvenile has been charged with arson, causing or risking a catastrophe, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault as the result of a fire which was allegedly set at around 10:18 p.m. at 410 Myrtle St.
“The house was fully involved upon units arriving on scene,” Zettlemoyer wrote. “The house was occupied at the time of the fire. Three individuals were able to exit the residence without injury. The house suffered extensive damage.”
Zettlemoyer said a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to initiate an investigation. On June 3, the fire was deemed to be suspicious in nature.
“Over the last week, Milton police investigators conducted numerous interviews and identified a person of interest,” Zettlemoyer wrote. “Milton police want to thank all that assisted in the investigation. No additional information will be made available.”
Following the blaze, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr identified Vicki Coup as the home owner. He said a tenant, Matthew Berkheimer, lived in the home with two juveniles.
Derr said Coup holds insurance on the home and its contents.
Firefighters remained on scene until 1:47 a.m. In addition to Milton, firefighters from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, the Warrior Run Area, and White Deer, Turbot and Point townships responded to the scene.
