HUMMELS WHARFT — No products were compromised when an ammonia leak broke out Friday night at National Beef, according to a company spokesperson.
Marcy Johnson, director of Corporate Communications for the company, issued a statement over the weekend about the leak, which was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday.
"National Beef experienced an external anhydrous ammonia release that was contained within 32 minutes," the statement read. "Production had already ended for the weekend."
She said 46 people — employees and subcontractors — were in the plant at the time and evacuated. Three sought medical evaluation, with one being treated and released from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
"There were no products compromised as a result of this isolated incident," Johnson stated. "We plan to resume normal production on Monday, July 18."
According to a release issued on the Hummels Wharf Fire-Rescue Facebook page, the leak was originally estimated at about 3,000 lbs, but later determined to be around 1,800 lbs.
"The leak was due to a valve failure while the facility was transferring anhydrous ammonia from their on-site tanks, to trailers, so they could perform needed upgrades and repairs to the facility," the fire department's release stated. "The anhydrous ammonia is used for refrigeration at the facility."
A decontamination station and triage area were set up at the fire station, with the situation being declared "a mass casualty incident," the fire department stated.
Emergency responders from across Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties responded to the scene, including ambulances from Milton, Lewisburg, New Berlin and the Warrior Run area, and Milton fire police.
Responders remained on scene for six hours.
Safety and environmental teams from the company are working with state, local and federal authorities to investigate the incident, the National Beef statement read.
"The safety of our employees and the Selinsgrove/Monroe Township community continues to be our top priorities," Johnson stated. "We are grateful for the immediate response of the emergency officials from Snyder County Emergency Management, Hummels Wharf Volunteer Fire Department and the Susquehanna Emergency Response and their support of our people."
