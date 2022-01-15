GROVE CITY — Three local students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Grove City College.
Local students named to the list are:
Lance Klinefelter of Winfield
Dana Reigle of Northumberland
Nicholas Siewers of Lewisburg
Students eligible for the dean's list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59.
