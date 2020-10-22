MIFFLINBURG — Confirmation was received this week that the All Veteran Group parachute team would be part of Veterans Day observances in Mifflinburg.
The annual Veterans Day Ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg Community Park, Mifflinburg. It will include numerous participants and a noteworthy speaker.
Doug Walter, known for support for military veterans, noted All Veteran Group founder Mike Elliott would personally spring for lodging expenses not raised locally. Walter said about two-thirds of the $3,000 for accommodations had been raised to date.
But Walter had really hoped the entire amount could be raised locally and was still accepting contributions. A note on the “Union County WW2 Honor Roll, Mifflinburg, Pa.” Facebook page indicated the Union County Veteran’s Foundation tax number may be used on donations (23-3001032).
Elliot, 26-year veteran of the Army Golden Knights demonstration parachute team, said the All Veteran Group was begun so that veterans could use skills acquired in the military to give back via community events. Elliot directed the Golden Knight tandem jump team and accompanied George H.W. Bush to commemorate birthdays celebrated by the 41st president.
Elliott said the team was also a way to talk about the military, veterans and address the toll taken by suicide among people who served. The camaraderie of the group was helpful for all involved. Jumps into parks and ballfields are planned well in advance with a safety director on the ground.
Walter added that bricks were also for sale for maintenance of the monument grounds. Call 570-524-4367 for more information.
