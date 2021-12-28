TURBOTVILLE — School buildings may be closed for the holiday break, but activity continues at a brisk pace at the Warrior Run middle school/high school campus as a $28.7 million project continues to build a new elementary school on the grounds, and to renovate the high school athletic stadium.
Rolls of turf, covered in plastic, could be seen sitting to the rear of the athletic stadium Monday, with installation of the turf expected to begin soon.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, provided an update on the construction project during the Dec. 20 school board meeting.
He said installation of the turf could occur prior to New Years Day.
Mike also noted that steel workers would soon be finished with their portion of the building construction project.
The school board in March awarded a $20.58 million contract for general construction of the project to eciConstruction of Dillsburg. In addition, the following contracts were also awarded: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors are expected to open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
On Dec. 20, the board approved nearly $3 million in additional contracts for the construction of a fieldhouse at the stadium.
The following were approved: EciConstruction, general construction, $2 million; Silvertip Inc., plumbing, $406,100; Leibold, HVAC, $184,700; Lecce Electric, electrical, $271,200. The board also approved $83,788 in administration services fees to Breslin Architects, and change orders to facilitate the construction, at a cost not to exceed $31,949.
The former Watsontown Elementary School building was vacated by the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School, which was built in the 1930s. Students in grades four through eight have been educated at the middle school.
Separate parts of the Watsontown building are now being leased by both the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and the Luzerne County Community College.
