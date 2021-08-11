SCRANTON — Richard Greene doesn’t remember his first matchbook, but he knows his favorite.
It’s sentimental, historical, signed by Neil Armstrong and on display this week at the Rathkamp Matchcover Society’s 80th annual convention. He received it from his mother, who picked it up from a table at a luncheon in Philadelphia she attended with his father, an aerospace engineer. The astronaut signed it with a black felt-tip pen after he walked on the moon in 1969.
The convention kicked off Sunday at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on Meadow Avenue and runs through Friday. This is the first time for the event in Scranton, but not Northeast Pennsylvania. In 1952, the Hotel Sterling in Wilkes-Barre hosted the society, a national organization founded in 1940.
Enthusiasts sat at round tables Monday afternoon, sifting through piles of matchbooks to trade or purchase. They inspected the small boxes for artwork in their favorite categories. Some books and boxes had matchsticks in them, but others were taken out or burned, the strikers faded from use. Boxes and binders full of the books covered long rectangular tables in the hotel’s convention space.
“The best part about this hobby is it’s not only about the matches but the friendships we’ve developed over the years,” said William Gigantino, convention co-chair and longtime collector.
Gigantino has collected matches since 1985. He picked up his first matchbook from a steak restaurant called the 95 House.
“I went in one night, had dinner with some friends and I just said, ‘You know what, this was a special night. I’m going to save this matchbox,’” he said.
Gigantino, of Connecticut, soon had an old fish tank full of matchbooks.
During the convention, collectors put together themed displays with catchy titles, which are judged and awarded.
Marc Edelman put together a “Welcome to Scranton, Open for Business” display. He began collecting Scranton-themed matchboxes when he found out this year’s convention would be held in the Electric City. The group holds its annual event in different towns throughout the country.
His display included faded blue matchbooks with dark blue lettering from the Scranton Chamber of Commerce and the Scranton Club. There are two from the former Hotel Casey, both featuring a rendering of the corner of the building at Adams and Lackawanna avenues.
Nancy Smith, president of the society and convention co-chair, used to compete with her brother to see who could collect the most matchbooks. Her love for the graphics on the books grew, so she became a collector.
The convention also features auctions. At one, Smith, of Murrysville, bought a series of matchbooks signed by famous golfers after they won the U.S. Open.
Why people collect matchbooks is different for every collector, Greene said. They may pick up matchbooks from states they live in, cities they worked in or a restaurant they loved, Smith added. There are matchbook enthusiast groups all over the country and more than one convention every year.
“You could not be in business or do an ad campaign or a political campaign without matches being part of your mix at one time,” Greene said. The cannabis industry is now a big producer of matchbooks, some of which now feature QR codes, he noted.
Matchbooks are artifacts of American culture, he said.
“Whether its sports, entertainment, industry, you name it, it records it and captures in these little bits of cardboard,” he said, “Ephemeral, meant to be thrown away, burned up, and yet they record it all and they captured all this history.”
For more details about this week’s convention or the Rathkamp Matchcover Society, visit www.matchcover.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.