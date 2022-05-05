SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, recently announced the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is offering eligible older adults who reside in Northumberland County an opportunity to obtain four vouchers, valued at $6 each, to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from participating farm markets.
Northumberland County residents who are age 60 or older and who meet the gross income guidelines may apply. ions, annuities, rental income, etc.
The official income guidelines for this year’s program are as follows: $25,142 for one person; $33,874 for two people; $42,606 for three people; $51,338 for four people.
Proxies will be available upon request for anyone who needs an application completed and vouchers picked up by someone else.
Applications and proxy forms will be available at all seven Adult Community Centers for pick-up and drop-off only.
Applications for the vouchers can also be obtained on the agency’s Facebook page, at www.ncaging.org, by emailing info@ncaging.org or by calling 570-495-2395.
Vouchers will be distributed by the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging on a first-come basis until Sept. 15 or until the supply is exhausted. Vouchers are redeemable June 1 through Nov. 30. Eligible residents can only receive the vouchers one time during the distribution season.
Due to COVID-19, vouchers will be distributed via USPS regular mail only through the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging. Vouchers will not be available at the Adult Community Centers this year.
