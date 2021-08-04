WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host a Society Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in the Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The lecture, presented by Earl and Valerie Mowrey is entitled "Early Automotive Enterprises in Lycoming County."
The Mowreys will talk about the development of the Lycoming motor. which graced cars including the Auburn and the Duesenberg. If the weather is cooperative, the Mowreys will be bringing a 1905 Cadillac, which will be displayed in the front yard of the Museum.
The Mowerys, who live in Montoursville, are graduates of Williamsport Area Community College. Earl earned a degree in architecture and has been employed at Penn College as an adjunct instructor for 21 years. Valarie earned a degree in Radiologic Technology and currently is employed by the Montoursville Area School District. They were the second generation to have owned Mowrey Contractors LLC, which in 2022 will celebrate its 70th year in business. Their son currently owns the business.
Earl is currently the president of the Susquehannock Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) and previously served three years on the board of directors for the National Antique Automobile Club of America. Valarie currently serves as the membership chairperson of the Susquehannock Region of AACA and volunteers at the Thomas T. Taber Museum. In addition, they are both current members of several car clubs: The Ford Model A, Ford V-8, Jaguar, and Vintage Sports Car Club of America.
For more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
