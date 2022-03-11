STATE COLLEGE — Snow projected to start Saturday morning is predicted to stick to the ground.
Meteorologist Charles Ross, of the National Weather Service (NWS), expected the Susquehanna Valley to get 3 to 7 inches inches, depending on the track of the storm.
“It doesn’t have all the ingredients to be a super storm,” Ross said. “But it is definitely going to snow Saturday close to sunrise time into the early afternoon when it should be winding down.”
New York, the central and eastern parts, into New England could be a little “more interesting,” Ross added. Still, there’s time that the storm could shift one way or another.
“I would prepare for a significant period of snow Saturday morning into the lunch hour,” Ross said. “What is going to be different from the snow we just got is that it is going to be cold behind this pretty quick. It is going to be cold and blustery Saturday night into Sunday.”
Ross reassured residents who may remember a major mid-March storm of nearly 29 years ago.
“This one is not even in the same league as 1993,” Ross said. “That was a blizzard. It was cold, windy with snow, nearly 30 inches and it was blowing all over the place.”
Ross said the risk of high water after Saturday’s snow is minimal. But if there is heavy rain and higher temperatures, the snow could all melt at the same time.
“We’ve had enough water going down the river that stream levels are at least normal,” Ross said. “We have to keep our eyes open for flood events throughout the spring.”
Runoff leading to high water is reduced once trees and plants “green up.” Ross said flowering and budding plants do not eliminate the risk of flooding, but would certainly absorb more rainfall.
