There's a section of trails in and near Worlds End State Park that provide day hikers with everything from waterfalls and vistas and endless hemlock groves, all with just a couple of steep ascents and descents.
Angel Falls, High Knob, Canyon Run and the Butternut each provide their own unique experience.
While it's hard to pick a favorite, a recent trek along Ketchum Run to the Loyalsock Trail ranks among the most enjoyable I've experienced in quite some time. Coming in at just under six miles out and back, it features about 600 feet in elevation change, four waterfalls, numerous cascades and some obstructed vistas.
Much of the elevation change is gradual, however the steepest sections are at the end of the trek. A section of this hike is also on an unblazed and unmaintained trail, so be prepared to hop some rather large tree fall.
The trail is just off High Knob Road, accessible off Worlds End Road, Route 42 from Route 220. From Worlds End Road, take High Knob Road about a mile and a small parking area will be on your right. Ketchum Road Trail is clearly posted.
Once you venture into the hemlocks, which go on and on throughout this hike, you'll soon hear the flowing waters of Ketchum Run. The yellow blazes lead you to an intersection with Ketchum Run on your left and a red-blazed trail to your right. As you gaze toward Ketchum Road, you can clearly see an unblazed trail that sets off through another grove of larger hemlock trees. Take this trail as it follows along Ketchum Run.
Several small falls lead to the first eye-catching feature, a waterfall that courses over some large boulders and into a collection of additional large boulders, most of which are caked with moss. This unique fall is not named and falls onto a flat section of rock before trickling into a pool below.
From there, you continue to follow Ketchum Run as it flows away from you. Soon a fall known as Ketchum Falls can be heard. Peer over the edge and you realize the falls is about 15 to 20 feet. Carefully trek down and back and bit and you can navigate the rocks to get a better view of this beautiful fall.
As with any hike this time of year, use caution on all rocks as even the slightest bit of water may be frozen and make every step treacherous.
The trail continues downstream, and cuts to the right a bit, but soon enough you see the familiar blazes of the Loyalsock Trail. Continue along the Loyalsock and past several established campsites, taking in the hemlock groves to your right and the meandering of the run to your left. There are several water crossings along this trail, so boots are best. Given the fact you're hiking in the Loyalsock State Forest, boots are generally a good idea due to the many rocks you encounter, no matter the trail.
Soon enough you come to the Splash Dam as the trail and the run cut back to the left, then enter a deep gorge with unique rock formations and cliffs that soar above the flowing water. The sounds of the water are amplified as you gaze about at the resilient plant life clinging to the cliffs and the soaring hemlocks just off the edges of the water and gorge. As the trail continues you see an opening, which will become Lee Falls.
The Loyalsock Trail cuts back 90 degrees and uphill from the intersection with Lee Falls. In fact, if you don't venture the few steps beyond the turn, you may miss seeing Lee Falls. You hear it, though. As you continue straight a few steps, a clear trail to the right and down leads you to better vantage points for Lee Falls. The trek is not too difficult, but there is some loose rock and steep sections.
Retrace your steps and begin your first significant climb of the hike to continue. While steep, this section of the Loyalsock Trail is short. At the top, you take a slight left and begin traversing the ridgeline overlooking the gorge.
The Loyalsock starts a gradual descent into a section of hardwoods, then signs for Rodes Falls come into view. The old, shorter section, is currently closed due to a landslide, so you have about a half-mile trek to the falls from here. The Alpine Club of Williamsport, which maintains the Loyalsock, has clear signage to point the way.
Rodes Falls is unique. While a shorter fall, it has a crystal clear pool surrounded by rocks and another section of gorge which amplifies the sound. It's a great section to stop and enjoy a sip of coffee or water while you prepare for your trip out.
Ketchum Run Gorge is a great hike anytime of year. Use caution in the winter, due to the slippery conditions. Crampons are not a bad idea, especially around the falls area.
