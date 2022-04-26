WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will reopen for touring Sunday, May 1. Hours will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through the end of October.
The museum is also open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
