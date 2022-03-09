MILTON — Concerns expressed by a parent about a news program being shown in some high school classrooms sparked a presentation by social studies teachers during Tuesday’s Milton Area School District school board committee session.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink opened the meeting by reading an email from Mary Strawser, a White Deer Township resident and parent of a high school student.
In the email, Strawser questioned why students are being made to watch a 10-minute CNN newscast each day. She noted bias in CNN’s reporting and suggested children should also be exposed to Fox News.
Social studies teachers Ron Schultz, Nick Vega and Stacey Behnert attended the meeting to address the concerns.
“No member of the social studies department at Milton Area High School is trying to indoctrinate children,” Schultz said.
According to Schultz, CNN10 is an educational 10-minute newscast which is shown each day in history classrooms. He said the broadcast provides an unbiased snapshot of the day’s headlines.
Schultz said no other major news network offers such a program for classrooms.
In addition, he said the program is not like television news broadcasts.
“Cable news networks… do not present the news in an objective form,” Schultz said, adding that network news coverage is often editorialized.
In addition to showing students the newscast, Schultz said they are encouraged to ask critical questions and engage in discussions about it.
“We make every effort to remain objective… in an ever-more polarized nation,” Schultz said. “We do take that very seriously.”
Board member Eric Moser thanked the teachers for sharing details of the CNN10 newscasts.
“I’d rather watch that news than all the other junk I’m being fed,” Moser said.
High school Co-Principal Mike Bergey presented an overview of the district’s cyber education expenses during the meeting.
Currently, Bergey said 90 students are enrolled in Milton’s in-house cyber school, while 55 district students are enrolled in outside cyber schools.
On average, he said the district must pay $13,219 for regular education students to attend an outside cyber school, and $29,318 for special education students to attend.
According to Bergey, it costs between $2,376 and $3,400 — depending on the grade level — to educate regular education students through Milton’s cyber school. The cost to educate special education students ranges from $2,376 to $3,400.
If all of the students currently enrolled in Milton’s cyber education program moved to an outside program, Bergey said it would cost the district $1.4 million more to cover the fees for those students.
Catherine Girton, Milton’s director of Student Services, presented on the district’s special education budget.
For the 2022-2023 school year, she said the district will spend $6.1 million on special education. According to Girton, 97.7% of those costs come from staff salaries and benefits, as well as the costs associated with some students attending programs outside of the district.
For example, Girton said it could cost up to $550 per day for a student considered a danger to themselves or others to attend a specialized program outside of the school district.
As of Dec. 1, Girton said 346 district students were receiving special education services.
In 2022-2023, she expects the program to bring in $2.2 million in revenue, including $85,000 in tuition from students outside of the district being educated in Milton, $1.5 million in state special education subsidies and $200,000 in federal medical assistance reimbursements.
