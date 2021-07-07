LEWISBURG — The president of the Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade (UCV4JP) committee said this week that parade-day spaces for veterans are still available.
This year, veterans will stay in place as they are honored by spectators, bands and other entertainment during the “drive-through” parade, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Silver Moon complex, off Ziegler Road, Kelly Township. Call 267-760-3332 or email ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com for more information or to reserve a spot. Facebook and Instagram may also be used for reservations.
Terry Burke, UCV4JP committee president, said a little over half of the 85 spots were now spoken for by military veterans. He affirmed that ensuring the most veterans possible are honored will ensure it will be a good event.
“We still have room for another 40 or so,” Burke said. “We want to fill up that parking lot. We want as many veterans as possible to be honored.”
Burke said veterans who sign up will be sent a packet with their spot in the lineup and some recommendations regarding what to bring and other details. Whether to sit in a vehicle will be up to the veteran.
He added that the format for 2021 may prove helpful for participants with special needs.
“This is a good opportunity for our disabled veterans who on a normal parade day would have trouble getting into or out of vehicles,” Burke said. “They could actually almost stay in their car. Someone who does have a harder time getting around could be aided in meeting the challenges faced by mobility issues.”
A folding chair, umbrella or a small tent could be hand depending on the weather. Burke said backing into their parking spots was recommended to make exit a little easier.
Signage, much like the parade during a “normal” year, will identify each veteran. A book, published by The Standard-Journal, will serve as a parade day program.
Line-up and processional instructions for the public, eager to do at least in part what was not done in 2020, would be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.