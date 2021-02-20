LEWISBURG — It is hoped that live high school musicals, church choirs and community choirs will eventually make an in-person comeback
With that objective in view, Emily Martin, Bucknell University assistant professor of music, said the care and maintenance of a person's voice starts with knowledge. She recommended seeking out as much information as possible.
"Not everybody might have the financial ability to afford solo voice lessons," Martin said. "But that doesn't mean you can't go to your choir teacher or read a few books that really give you the anatomical perspective of what a singer does to produce their sound."
Understanding what is happening with your body, Martin said is linked with a healthy sound.
"For instance, breathing," she added. "If you can figure out how breath works within your body, that is the mechanism that supports your voice."
Martin said singing, an intense physical activity, was like athletics. In other words, resting the voice was as essential as an athlete taking a day off from time to time.
"Take a break, take some time (to) practice without singing," Martin added. "(Try) looking at your music, listening to your music, speaking the words, speaking in rhythm. Don't feel like you have to 'sing out' all the time."
Musical directors of young people should take care and listen to their performers. A raspy speaking voice may indicate a tired voice perhaps in need of a break.
Martin noted learning to read music a musical score, rather than vocalizing by ear, helpful to many singers.
A young vocalist who can read music will be more versatile as their careers progress. She compared it to learning another language and maintained it was the best thing a young performer can do.
Martin has been teaching her university students from home. She confirmed that singing in person was probably the worst thing to do during an outbreak of an infectious disease.
"It is so much worse than just being in a room together," Martin said. "It is a lot easier and I have worked a long time in getting different technology, more than Zoom, to teach. I had really good success in the fall."
Martin said SoundJack, a European-based audio platform, was the best.
"It is lag-less," she observed. "I have a 16 millisecond lag between here and (Lewisburg) so we can make music in real time. As you know with Zoom, there is a huge amount of lag on it."
SoundJack allows Martin to teach remotely, while a student can be in one room on campus and an accompanist can be in another room. Zoom is still helpful to see the student, but not something to rely on because of the delays encountered.
"Being able to have a real pianist play in real time rather than having recorded tracks is absolutely huge," Martin noted. "My students love it. It keeps everybody safe and they are still able to have an hour-long lesson."
Martin said fall semester was among the most satisfying ever. With the individual attention afforded by SoundJack, there can be more attention to detail.
Though not a frequent listener to popular music, Martin credited at least one influential singer for understanding how to use her voice.
"Quite often my students are interested in singing Ariana Grande," Martin said. "She actually has quite an advanced technique. It may not sound like it when you listen to her, but she has done a lot of work on technique. The pieces she chooses and performs are actually quite advanced."
Late in 2020, the Chicago Tribune named "American Songs Old and New" one of the best classical recordings of the year. It featured Martin and another soprano recorded at Rooke Chapel on the Bucknell University campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.