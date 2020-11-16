NORTHUMBERLAND — Motorists are advised that both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 11 are closed between Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County to Continental Boulevard in Danville, Montour County, due to a rockslide.
A detour using Route 147, Route 642 and Route 54 is in place.
The roadway is expected to be closed through the end of the week.
Motorists should expect delays in travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.