BLOOMSBURG — Aaron Veloz, of Lewisburg, will play Fairy/Swing in the BU Players upcoming production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" by William Shakespeare, to be staged at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 3 p.m. March 6 in the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg.
Veloz is also a member of the lighting and sound crews.
To purchase tickets, contact the Box Office at 570-389-4409. Audience masking will be required, and the production includes some mature themes and languages.
