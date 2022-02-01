MONTOURSVILLE — Shelly Bower has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2021.
Bower’s responsibilities include managing the district executive’s (DE) office, which include maintaining calendars, coordinating responses to customer concerns, and ensuring the DE has required information for upcoming meetings.
In her role, she is also the power user and district coordinator for the Customer Care Center, task manager, and the tickle system in the district office, and prepares reports from those systems. She attends meetings with the DE and provides minutes as well as administrative support to several PennDOT teams. She holds meetings to update the administrative support staff on procedures and organizes training activities.
When most of the district was teleworking, she reported to the office several days a week to maintain key operations, such as mail. She had to scan all the mail and ensure it was forwarded to the appropriate personnel. Because she was often in the office during telework, many employees depended on her to print jobs, locate information and copy or scan as needed, and assist with many other tasks.
Bower has been co-chair of the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA), the department’s charitable campaign, for the district for the past two years, coordinates Toys for Tots, and assists with the Giving Tree.
Bower and her husband Scott live in Montoursville with their son Ryan. She also has a stepson, Kyle. She enjoys time with her grandchildren as well as hiking and biking with her twin sister, Sherri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.