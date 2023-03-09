MILTON — Seventeen years after it was last staged at Meadowbrook Christian School, the curtain is once again ready to lift on “Guys and Dolls.”
“It’s coming together really well,” said director Amanda Brosious, who has fond memories of participating in the show during her high school days. “We’ve had a small cast this year that works really well together.”
The musical will be staged at 7 tonight and Friday, March 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the school, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
“We are miles ahead, at this point, from where we were last year. It’s going great,” said Levi Erb, a Meadowbrook sophomore who is playing the role of Sky Masterson, a freewheeling gambler.
Brooklyn Weaver, a junior at Meadowbrook, is playing the role of Sarah Brown, a pious woman devoted to saving the souls of sinners.
“I’ve always been into theater. I think my first show was when I was in third grade. I love music and I love acting,” said Weaver.
The cast members have been preparing for the premiere of the musical for the last 10 weeks, and they’re excited about opening night.
“I come out and I get that first look at the crowd and then I kind of sink into my character,” said Erb.
Ellie Sweigard, a Meadowbrook senior who is playing the role of Miss Adelaide, still gets a little nervous about opening night, but she has a trick for dealing with it.
“Someone once told me that if you get nervous, you just have to use that to your advantage and run off your adrenaline,” said Sweigard. “I just run off the adrenaline.”
Jay Rhoades, a junior who has been cast in the role of Nathan Detroit, doesn’t have any opening night jitters.
“I feel like acting gives you more confidence to be yourself when you get confidence to play characters outside yourself,” said Rhoades.
The cast includes: Levi Erb as Sky Masterson; Brooklyn Weaver as Sarah Brown; Jay Rhoades as Nathan Detroit; Ellie Sweisgard as Miss Adelaide; Keegan Gill as Nicely Nicely Johnson; Joshua Dugan as Benny Southstreet; Josiah Baker as Harry the Horse; Megan Wagner as Lt. Brannigan; Katrina Koble as Big Jule; Libby Maust as Arlene Abernathy; Macey Feick as General Matilda Cartwright; Bella Specht as Agatha; Elliana Peace as Mimi; Christopher Reed as Rusty Charlie; Ryan Eager as Master of Ceremonies/Waiter; Giovanni Custodio as Ang the Ox; Megan Reed as Homeless Woman; Macey Feick, Emma George, Elliana Peace and Grace Skjoldal as Lead Hot Box Dancers; Patience Courtney, Lauren Dugan, Arianna Fetzer and Chloe Miller as Jr. Hot Box Dancers; Maya Ask, Hannah Cruz, Nathan Muckel, Ophelia Robel and Bella Specht as Mission Band; Ryan Eager and Giovanni Custodio as Gamblers; Joshua Dugan, Ryan Eager, Macey Feick and Elliana Peace as Havanna Dancers; Leila Ask, Lydia Corderman, Annabelle Pierce and Megan Reed as Townspeople.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.