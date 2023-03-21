DANVILLE — The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius and Geisinger have entered an agreement designed to pave the way for an inpatient behavioral health facility in Mahoning Township, Montour County. The final land purchase is pending township approval of a property subdivision request, which the Sisters and Geisinger submitted earlier this week.
“This agreement and subsequent project continue our long history of service and ministry to those in need,” said Sister Barbara Sable, SS.C.M., president of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius. “As we worked to find potential partners for our property, it was important that they shared our mission of community and care to our neighbors. We’re pleased to have found that with this agreement, which will fill a critical need for so many with this facility.”
The land sits on the sisters’ property in Mahoning Township behind Maria Hall. The existing zoning at the proposed site allows for commercial and medical use.
“We’re appreciative of the sisters’ partnership and their ongoing support of the community and this project,” said Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer of Geisinger’s central region. “Nearly 2,300 patients with a behavioral health diagnosis come to Geisinger Medical Center’s emergency room every year — a number we expect to grow significantly in the next five years. We are grateful for so many in the community who have shown their commitment to the health and well-being of our neighbors in need during this process and look forward to bringing this solution to fruition with Acadia.”
Once approved and the land purchase completed, Geisinger and its joint venture partner Acadia Healthcare plan to construct Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Danville, a 96-bed inpatient behavioral health facility. The proposed facility will be one story and meet the township’s land use requirements.
To provide township residents and the property’s neighbors with information on the proposed facility, the organizations are planning a community information session in the coming weeks. More information on this session will be announced.
