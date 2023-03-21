DANVILLE — The Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius and Geisinger have entered an agreement designed to pave the way for an inpatient behavioral health facility in Mahoning Township, Montour County. The final land purchase is pending township approval of a property subdivision request, which the Sisters and Geisinger submitted earlier this week.

“This agreement and subsequent project continue our long history of service and ministry to those in need,” said Sister Barbara Sable, SS.C.M., president of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius. “As we worked to find potential partners for our property, it was important that they shared our mission of community and care to our neighbors. We’re pleased to have found that with this agreement, which will fill a critical need for so many with this facility.”

