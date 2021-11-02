Library auction goes online

McEWENSVILLE — After being put on hold one year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library’s largest annual fundraiser returns this year, but with a new format.
Donna Lynn, chair of the library’s toy auction, said the event was not able to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was holding out hope the event could be held this year at its traditional venue, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall in Allenwood.
“Up until the middle of September, we were going to have it,” Lynn said. “When the Delta Variant numbers went high, I wasn’t comfortable... We decided to do an online toy auction.”
The auction started in September. Each month, five toys are posted as being available on the library website, mghlib.org.
The toys are also on display at the library in McEwensville.
Raffle tickets are available for $1 each or six for $5. They can be purchased in person at the library, or through the library’s website.
JA Babay, library director, noted that if an individual opts to purchase six tickets they all go for one item. However, she said purchasers can take the rainbow option, and purchase one ticket for each item.
The winning tickets are drawn near the close of library hours on the last business day of each month. The final drawing will be held Dec. 20.
“We do (the ticket drawings) on Facebook Live,” Babay said. “There’s no secrets.”
Toys on the auction block this month include a bicycle, Hot Wheels play set, a large fire engine, a Play Doh set and children’s books.
While a new set of toys are auctioned each month, Babay said tickets for a quilt crafted by Colleen Williamson, of McEwensville, will be available for purchase until a drawing slated for Dec. 20.
Quilt tickets are also $1 each of six for $5.
Babay said funds raised through the auction are used for operating expenses, such as paying the library’s utility bills.
“It’s a lifeline for keeping us open,” Babay said, of the fundraiser. “It has not been easy.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Babay said the library has not been able to hold any fundraisers. As a result, this year’s toy auction is more critical than ever.
“It is a challenge,” she said. “There is no guarantee we’re going to be here. It takes everybody’s help to make sure we are.”
Lynn is hopeful this will be the only year the toy auction is held in an online format.
“We hope to be back (in person) next year,” she said. “The (social) hall is booked for next year.”
According to Lynn, this is the 17th year the library has held an auction.
“We don’t want people to forget the annual toy auction,” she said.
