State Police At Milton Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, troopers cited a New York man for DUI, drug possession and corruption of minors.
Troopers said a Ford Focus was stopped at 11:20 p.m. March 3 along Route 147 and Mahoning Street, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Ethan Garcia, 20, of Sunnyside, N.Y., was allegedly arrested for DUI, possession and corruption of minors. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing. A 15-year-old Milton boy was listed as a victim.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported physical altercation and arrested a New Columbia woman.
Cassie Beers, 27, was charged after she allegedly pushed and pulled the hair of a 58-year-old New Columbia man and bit a 51-year-old New Columbia woman while being restrained. The alleged incident occurred at 6:26 p.m. March 9 along Treibly Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft of motor vehicle
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle stolen from a Montour County was recovered by police in Nescopek, troopers noted.
A 2010 Honda Accord belonging to a 24-year-old Hazleton man was reportedly stolen from the Mobile gas/convenience store, Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County, at 11:56 a.m. March 6.
Charges are being handled by police in Nescopek, troopers noted.
State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — An unnamed person was arrested for DUI.
Troopers said a 2002 Mercury was stopped at 6:42 p.m. March 9 along West Spruce and South Oak streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
1-vehicle crash
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a one-vehicle crash at 8:45 a.m. March 6 along Bridge Avenue, north of Shikellamy Avenue, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Laura M. Campbell, 31, of Northumberland, was traveling south in a 2012 Honda Civic when the vehicle went out of control in slippery conditions, slid onto a median and struck a concrete barrier, troopers reported. Campbell and her child passengers were belted and no one was injured.
She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Warrant service
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers took a Shamokin man into custody and charged him as a fugitive from justice based on a warrant out of Virginia.
Troopers said Craig Smallwood, 60, was taken into custody and jailed in Northumberland County.
Indecent assault
SMITH TOWNSHIP — State police announced an allegation of sexual assault of an inmate by another inmate while imprisoned at SCI Smithfield, Huntingdon, is being investigated by troopers from Huntingdon.
The victim, 29, reported the alleged assault when he was transferred to SCI Coal Township, Northumberland County. The suspect is a 33-year-old man, police noted.
Criminal mischief
MAYBERRY TOWNSHIP — Damage to a Nomad Skyline was estimated at $500, police reported.
The alleged incident occurred sometime between 5 p.m. March 5 and 11 a.m. March 7 along Sharp Ridge and Wonderview roads, Mayberry Township, Montour County. The victim was a 55-year-old Millville man.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 9:09 p.m. March 7 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Kessler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Glen E. Willow, 43, of Canton, was traveling north in a 2009 Ford Mustang when the vehicle went out of control while accelerating, slid into the right lane, off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Willow and his passenger, Arial L. McKeown, 23, of Titusville, were belted and no injuries were noted.
Willow will be cited with careless driving.
Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Richfield man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 6:47 p.m. March 7 along Route 104, west of Township Road 390, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Kevin L. Fetters, 46, was traveling north in a 2003 Dodge Durango when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The collision caused disabling damage, police noted.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone took a wallet containing $500 from a shopping cart at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The purse, described as white and purple with a purple zipper, belongs to a 16-year-old Sunbury girl. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of identity of a 38-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Brandy Kurrell reported her identity was stolen sometime between Feb. 1 and March 9 at 33 N. Oakwood Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to four vehicles belonging to three different people sometime March 7 at 1849 Back Mountain Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, 2007 Honda Accord and 2009 Chevrolet Silverado were damaged. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash was arrested for DUI, troopers reported.
The crash occurred at 8:36 p.m. March 3 along High Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, and involved a Dodge van. An unnamed 37-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Several injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:09 p.m. March 7 along East Third Street, east of Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 17-year-old Mansfield girl was traveling east in a 2011 Ford Fiesta when she went through a red light and struck a northbound 2020 Hyundai Ionio driven by William W. Bubb, 79, of Montoursville. The girl and a 15-year-old passenger, also of Mansfield, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected injuries, police noted. Both were belted. Bubb and passenger Linda L. Huynh, 71, of Montoursville, were also transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport with suspected injuries. Both were belted.
The girl will be cited with traffic-control signals.
Criminal mischief
McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A Ralston man allegedly jumped on the vehicle of a Ralston woman, causing $300 in damages to the windshield.
John Woodward, 51, was cited after he allegedly jumped on the parked vehicle belonging to a 40-year-old woman while it was outside her residence.
State Police At Bloomsburg DUI
BENTON TOWNSHIP – A 27-year-old man was allegedly driving undering influence.
Troopers said the incident involved a 2011 GMC Sierra at 9:37 p.m. March 6 along Waller and West Creek roads, Benton Township, Columbia County.
Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2020 Toyota Tacoma struck a deer in the roadway at 7:12 a.m. March 8 along Route 42, Franklin Township, Columbia County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.