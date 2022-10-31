Archaeologist to speak at Lycoming

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will host experienced archaeologist Jennie Ebeling, Ph.D., for a talk entitled “Biblical Jezreel” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Fine Arts Lecture Hall No. 107 on the Lycoming College campus. The lecture is free and open to the public.
“We are fortunate to have Dr. Ebeling here on campus to share her work with and to meet with our students about their interests in archaeology,” said Pamela Gaber, Ph.D., professor of archaeology at Lycoming College. “She is an engaging and entertaining speaker, and our students stand to gain wonderful insight from her extensive experience.”
Ebeling, associate professor of archaeology at University of Evansville, is an accomplished archaeologist with a specialty in archaeology of the family during the Biblical period.
She has been digging in Israel for more than 20 years, and has authored and co-authored several books on the archaeology of Israel. A former Fulbright scholar, Ebeling has been awarded fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Lady Davis Trust and was appointed Annual Professor of the W.F. Albright Institute of Archaeological Research in Jerusalem in 2015-16. She co-directed the Jezreel Expedition survey and excavation project with Norma Franklin (University of Haifa) 2012-2018 and is currently preparing the results for publication.
