Archaeologist to speak at Lycoming

Dr. Jennie Ebeling

 Provided by Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will host experienced archaeologist Jennie Ebeling, Ph.D., for a talk entitled “Biblical Jezreel” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Fine Arts Lecture Hall No. 107 on the Lycoming College campus. The lecture is free and open to the public.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Ebeling here on campus to share her work with and to meet with our students about their interests in archaeology,” said Pamela Gaber, Ph.D., professor of archaeology at Lycoming College. “She is an engaging and entertaining speaker, and our students stand to gain wonderful insight from her extensive experience.”

