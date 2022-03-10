LEWISBURG — The Sierra Club Otzinachson group is organizing a roadside litter clean-up 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19 along Route 15 south of Lewisburg.
Gloves, bags and safety vests are provided, but participants are asked to bring their own litter pick-up tools. Sturdy, water-resistant footwear is advised.
Gatherers will meet at the self-storage facility at Route 15 and Furnace Road. The rain date is March 27.
Online registration is requested at sierraclub.org/pennsylvania/otzinachson.
