SELINSGROVE — Geisinger is excited to offer in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes at its new state-of-the-art teaching kitchen in Geisinger Multispecialty Clinic, 157 Roosevelt Ave., Selinsgrove.
Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet.
Free of charge and open to everyone, the series of four classes will be led by a culinary-trained registered dietitian. They're typically held on consecutive weeks or months throughout the year. Participants don't need any cooking experience or knowledge to attend.
The first class introduces participants to the Mediterranean diet and cooking basics. The remaining three each focus on one of a typical day’s meals and healthy eating habits. Participants must be 18 or older.
Classes are being offered through May. Participants joining virtually can be located anywhere in Pennsylvania. Register today or learn more at geisinger.org/cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.