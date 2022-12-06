SELINSGROVE — Geisinger is excited to offer in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes at its new state-of-the-art teaching kitchen in Geisinger Multispecialty Clinic, 157 Roosevelt Ave., Selinsgrove.

Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet.

