Montgomery motorcyclist killed in crash

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Montgomery man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash which occurred at 2:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, along Route 405, just north of the True Blue Road intersection, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

Kenneth Feaster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a report issued Monday morning by Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Steven Geiger.

