Montgomery motorcyclist killed in crash

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Montgomery man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash which occurred at 2:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, along Route 405, just north of the True Blue Road intersection, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Kenneth Feaster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a report issued Monday morning by Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Steven Geiger.
According to Geiger, the crash occurred as a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Shirley Grady, 87, of Watsontown, was traveling south on Route 405 and attempted to make a left-hand turn into a business. However, the Altima turned into the path of a 2019 Harley-Davidson FLFBS driven by Feaster.
Feaster, whom Geiger noted was driving while operating privilege was suspended or revoked, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northumberland County Coroner.
Grady was not injured. A passenger in her vehicle, Lori Shaeffer, 56, of Watsontown, sustained a suspected minor injury.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
