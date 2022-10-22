LEWISBURG — Ghosts, are they real or not? You decided.
Scary tales of ghosts and hauntings are as much a part of Halloween as trick-or-treat.
"Ghosts and Hauntings: Decide for Yourself" will be discussed during an upcoming lecture by Bucknell Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Rich Robbins. Robbins received his Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is also a black belt in tae kwondo and a certified parapsychologist.
Robbins has participated in several ghost hunts, consulted on books about hauntings, and has been interviewed by the media regarding ghosts and hauntings.
"Ghosts and Hauntings: Decide for Yourself," will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in MacDonald Commons on Bucknell's Campus.
Robbins said his interest in the supernatural and paranormal began when he was a child growing up in Bloomsburg. Robbins grew up in a home near the Rosemont Cemetery, where he and his family would often experience unexplained phenomenon in the house.
Robbins recounts being awakened at night by cupboard doors in the kitchen banging, while opening and shutting by themselves. His family would go away and come home to chairs around the dining table pulled out, when he knows for sure that's not the way they were left.
He also recounts one night while in school having a friend over. His friend was on the floor in a sleeping bag while he was in his bed. Robbins said the lights were out when his friend hollered that something hit him. Robbins said a hair brush which was on a dresser had been flung across the room, striking his friend and leaving a welt.
Robbins said other encounters at his childhood home included television channels being changed.
"You could see the knob turning on the floor-model television and the channel would change automatically," said Robbins."This was back before remote controls were available."
His brother also claimed to have heard voices.
Robbins said his mother once saw a white figure standing over his bed while he slept. It vanished when she spoke to it.
Robbins said local folklore told of a grave robber who lived near the home and would steal jewelry from deceased corpses. When being pursued by police one night, the robber ran into Robbins' old home and hung himself.
His parents named the ghost, George.
Growing up in the 1980s, the movie "Ghostbusters," gave way to an explosion of interest in the paranormal and ghost hunting. It also helped spur Robbins' interest as well.
He search around for a university program that dealt with the paranormal, but at the time there were only two schools, one in India and one in Scotland.
"I didn't want to travel out of the country to go to school," said Robbins.
So upon some advice he went to college to major in phycology and eventually, after receiving his doctorate, also found an online college that certified him in parapsychology.
Robbins has been on ghost hunts in Kansas, Nevada and several in Pennsylvania.
According to Robbins, the history of parapsychology really geared up in the American mainstream during the 1800s. The Fox sisters were three sisters from Rochester, N.Y., who played an important role in the creation of spiritualism.
In 1854, Robbins said the Fox sisters were summoned to the White House just before the inauguration of President Franklin Pierce. First Lady Jane Pierce arranged a meeting with the sisters to hold a séance to conjure Pierce's dead children. However, Robbins said upon one of the sister's deathbed, they admitted that their gifts of connecting with the dead were a hoax.
Robbins said the question is up in the air as to whether ghosts are real. He said they possibly could be, but scientific methods don't prove that.
"We don't know what ghosts are," Robbins said. "Every culture in every country has records and testimonies of the paranormal."
But, he said there are some scientific explanations on many so called paranormal instances.
How a person was raised and what they believe, overlapping dimensions, sleep paralysis and hallucinations, medications, trauma, stress, sleep deprivation, carbon monoxide poisoning, infrasound, and negative and positive ions in the air can all have an impact on what a person experiences. Robbins also said many times the power of suggestion influences an experience.
Robbins focus at the lecture will be on Hunt Hall, on Bucknell's campus. There, strange phenomenon have occurred, including: Lights flickering on and off; custodians smelling a strong odor of perfume and having tools moved or place where they were not left previously.
Female students have reported placing dresses on the back of doors to be worn the next day and finding them on the floor, off the hanger, the next morning.
Robbins says legend has it that a young student residing in the hall was killed in an accident and her spirit comes back to haunt the Hall giving it the nickname "Haunt Hall."
He said for proof of a haunting you would need scientific evidence. Multiple people experiencing the same thing at the same time. If you could study parapsychology in a lab setting with control groups that would be optimal.
Robbins will present a critical interdisciplinary consideration of the theories of what ghosts and other related phenomena are and will conduct a discussion of evidence for and against the existence of ghosts, including alleged ghost photos and examples of electronic voice phenomena.
"My role is to provide the information and educate the audience, who can then make up their own minds about ghosts and hauntings," said Robbins. "Everyone has had or knows of someone who's had and experience," Robbins said. "Maybe someday we will know for sure."
