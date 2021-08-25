LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners on Tuesday resolved to recognize September as Hunger Action Month.
Ryan Prater, a Central Pa. Food Bank community engagement associate, explained the depth of food insecurity across the region and the bank’s efforts to relieve it. With distribution hubs in the Williamsport and Harrisburg areas, he noted the Central Pa. Food Bank was part of a nationwide Hunger Action Month campaign of action and awareness.
Other items at the regular meeting included approving an application for burial expenses for the late Paul Heintzelman, Ray Confer and Ronald Ulrich, military veterans. The September resignation of Talia Leventhal, Chesapeake Bay technician with the Union County Soil Conservation District was accepted with regret.
Commissioners were alerted at a work session earlier in the day of procedural changes they would need to make in view of the new Pennsylvania Sunshine Act. They were outlined by Sue Greene, Union County chief clerk and administrator.
Greene explained that public meeting agendas would need to be posted on the county website 24 hours before the scheduled start of a work session, regular meeting or special meeting. She noted that agenda additions have made at the “11th hour” in some cases.
“Should you want to add something to the agenda after it has been submitted to the public, you will now have to approve it among yourselves during a board meeting to add it to the agenda first,” Greene said. “Then you can take your vote after that.”
Greene said a revised agenda, with added items, would then need to be posted. Actions without a dollar amount attached, such as a request for a letter, may be added without a vote to change the agenda.
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted the improved transparency offered by the new law. Internal improvements could follow, she suggested, and could be looked at over time. Greene noted recommendations included avoiding “meeting by email.” Meeting agendas would also have to be posted at the meeting place such as on a video screen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.