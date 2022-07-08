SELINSGROVE — Motorists are advised of an upcoming lane restriction next week on West Sassafras Street in Penn Township, Snyder County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.
On Wednesday, July 13, the contractor will be working on West Sassafras Street, near the Penn Township line.
Motorists can expect lane restrictions in the work zone. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in one day.
