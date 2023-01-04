WORCESTER, Mass. — Samuel Darer, of Lewisburg, a member of the Class of 2023 majoring in chemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Living with Fracking: Women's Narratives in Zharrez, Albania.
