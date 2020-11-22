HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 199 based on data released Saturday by the Department of Health. Cases rose statewide by 6,778.
One new local death was reported, that in Montour County. The state reported 112 new deaths, bringing the total deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 9,801 since March.
There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. State data showed that number has reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Since Friday, local confirmed new cases rose by 57 in Northumberland County, 61 in Lycoming County, 47 in Union County, 25 in Snyder County, four in Columbia County and five in Montour County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,036 cases (120 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 15,29 cases (35 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,284 cases (46 deaths)
• Union County, 1,168 cases (15 death)
• Snyder County, 741 cases (19 deaths)
• Montour County, 373 cases (15 deaths)
