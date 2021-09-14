Steering the way

MILTON — The Milton man who was behind the wheel as a replica railcar was transported to the borough Monday morning is no stranger to moving unique objects.
Lenny Yocum donated his time to serve as the driver as a 13,000-pound refurbished replica railcar was transported from Beech Creek to Milton.
Yocum, who grew up in Milton, said he and his family were involved years ago in removing snow from the ACF Industries property.
He has worked as a truck driver for much of his life, and has moved many unique objects over the years.
Notably, Yocum has transported an operational Thomas the Tank Engine for display to various locations across the country.
“Nine million people take pictures of it,” he laughed, of the train, noting it attracts a lot of attention as it passes by.
Over his first several years of transporting the train, a popular children’s character, Yocum said he was kept busy.
“(Thomas) has been all they way out to the Mid West,” he said.
Three or four years into his work transporting the train, Yocum said non-working Thomas the Train replicas were built. When that happened, he said the need to transport the functioning one declined.
He’s also moved other oversized loads.
“I haul 90% of the transformers that come out of Hazleton, for PPL,” Yocum said, adding that he even transported one unit which was installed near Milton several years ago.
The loads Yocum moves are typically large.
“My average load on the truck weights 90 or 100,000 pounds,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.