DANVILLE — With the bed of his pickup truck filled with new toys, a Vietnam veteran took time to reflect on the joy of giving to children in need during the holidays.
Gary Anspach, a 1965 graduate of the Warrior Run High School who now lives in Danville, has been volunteering with the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program since 2015.
Currently, volunteers with the Susquehanna Valley Detachment 308 of the Marine Corps League are collecting toy donation boxes which have been placed throughout Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties.
Anspach became involved with the Toys for Tots program in 2015, while living in Alabama. His involvement continued in 2020 when he moved back to the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Recently, Anspach said he was presented with the Marine of the Year Award and the Appreciation Award from the Marine Corps League.
Following high school, he spent two years in the Job Corps program. As part of that program, he assisted children with learning to read and took classes to become a truck driver.
“My dad (Harold), he was in World War II,” Anspach shared. “He was a Marine.”
Harold was also a professional boxer, scoring 60 knockouts in 216 fights.
“When he found out I joined, I enlisted (in the Marines) he said ‘you will be sorry,’” Anspach said. “I wasn’t.”
A proud veteran, Anspach served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.
“I got wounded,” he said. “There was a booby trap, or land mine. It blew me forward.”
Anspach was hospitalized in Japan for a lengthy recovery from multiple injuries he sustained in the blast.
After retiring from a 36-year career as a truck driver, Anspach wanted to again serve his country and felt the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program provided the perfect opportunity to do so.
“I felt that was a good cause for kids,” he said. “I love doing a lot for kids.”
While Toys for Tots is the Marine Corps League’s major project, Anspach said the organization also provides scholarships, and helps Boy Scouts and disabled veterans.
In October, Anspach distributed 38 toy collection boxes to locations in Milton, Potts Grove and Danville. He is currently collecting the boxes.
In total, Anspach said 70 people are regularly involved with volunteering with the Susquehanna Valley Detachment 308 of the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program.
After collecting the toys, Anspach said he and other volunteers will work to prepare gift packages to be picked up by families in need, in time for Christmas. He noted families must apply online, in advance, in order to receive the gifts.
One year ago, he said the program served 4,127 children in the five-county area.
“To serve that many kids, even with the COVID (pandemic), it was a privilege,” Anspach said.
Each year, he said distribution locations are set up, where parents who are eligible pick up gifts collected by the Marine Corps League.
“This is something I enjoy doing,” Anspach said. “It makes me feel as if we are really doing something for the kids, underprivileged kids.”
According to Anspach, who serves as sergeant at arms for the Susquehanna Valley Detachment, the Marine Corps League has been involved with the Toys for Tots program since 1947.
“We just keep going, better and better every year,” he said. “This wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the way the community helps out (by donating).”
