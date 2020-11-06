MILTON — A muralist from Altoona who spent three consecutive summers in Milton between 2008 and 2010 returned to the community this week to touch up one of her works of art.
Pam Snyder-Etters was initially contracted by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to create large murals showcasing images from Milton’s historic past.
The first mural was completed in 2008 on the side of the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street. The second mural — situated on the side of the Coup Agency on Broadway — was completed in 2009 and pays homage to Milton’s Capitol Theatre.
The theater, which was destroyed by a fire in 1973, was located on the now vacant lot next to the Coup Agency building.
In 2010, Snyder-Etters created a mural on the side of the business now known as Speedy’s Place, on North Arch Street.
As she worked Thursday from a lift extended high along the side of the Coup Agency building, Snyder-Etters said she was touching up the mural and applying a new clear seal coating over it.
“It’s been 11 years,” Snyder-Etters said. “I’m surprised, (the mural is) in really good shape. There’s only a few areas (that need touched up).”
With the touch-up work needed, she said it was a bit of a challenge to exactly match the same paint colors of today with the paint used 11 years ago.
“If you don’t have quite the same paint, you can fade the colors out of it (in order to match),” Snyder-Etters said.
She also noted that the clear sealant placed over top the mural in order to help protect it generally lasts five to seven years.
The sealant placed over the mural this week was the same she used 11 years ago.
Chris Coup, a realtor with the Coup Agency, said it was important for his family to bring the muralist back to Milton in order to touch up and seal the mural.
“We had the rest of the building painted recently,” he said. “In talking with (Snyder-Etters), it was time for her to come back and do some touch ups, and some re-sealing, so we can make sure it’s protected.”
More than a decade after the mural was initially completed, Coup said his family still receives compliments about it.
“We get tons of comments on it, still,” he said. “We definitely wanted to make sure it was protected and preserved so it’s there to be enjoyed for years to come.”
Coup noted that his uncle, Jeff Coup, remains heavily involved with TIME and immediately embraced the mural project when it debuted.
“We wanted to take the opportunity to put something on the side of the building for everybody to enjoy,” Chris Coup said. “It was something neat to be able to pay homage to the Capitol on the side of the building and show a little bit of Milton’s history.
“It was neat Pam was able to work pictures of my great-grandfather and my grandfather into the mural.”
While Coup is not old enough to remember the theater, he has enjoyed hearing individuals reminisce about the landmark.
“It’s nice to hear stories about the Capitol Theatre from family members and residents of the town,” he said. “It’s nice to have it depicted on the side of the building.”
