WATSONTOWN — As Kids Café kicked off its first day of summer service on Monday, providing free lunches in Watsontown Memorial Park, Kingdom Kidz Inc. puppet ministry prepared to host an afternoon of activities for freshly fed kids looking to beat the heat.
Kids Café, now entering its 10th year, provides free lunches during the summer to all children under 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 6 to Aug. 24, in the Watsontown Memorial Park. The program is sponsored by the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, and is designed to supplement children’s nutrition and ease the burden on parents in the absence of school-provided meals.
“There’s some children that need the food, because they’re no longer in school so they’re not getting school lunches. Some children, it gives them other children to play with and keep them busy over the summer,” said Carol Parker, co-director of Kids Café, adding that children are welcome from any nearby area, not just Watsontown.
The program, which was previously sponsored by the Watsontown United Methodist Church, also features special event days like Christmas in July and Halloween in August, as well as activities organized by the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, such as bingo, mad libs and a weekly STEM program.
Holy Spirit Lutheran Church is also looking to expand the program to McEwensville, possibly beginning next year.
During the pandemic, Parker said, the Kids Café drive-through program was serving around 70 kids a day. Now, with a return to full in-person service, that number hovers closer to 50 a day, though she noted it can fluctuate quite a bit depending on the day. The program is run with the help of between eight to 12 volunteers at any time.
Parker said the program was previously supported through state funding, but no longer meets the 50% threshold of local children who receive free or reduced school lunches needed to qualify for the reimbursement funds.
Instead, Kids Café now relies on community support and private donations. Parker said the community has been very generous in its contributions, but the program can always use more donations towards its food budget and operating costs.
In collaboration with Kids Café, Kingdom Kidz Inc. will be handing out vouchers for free admission to its afternoon activities as part of its SafeKidz! program, meant to offer local youth a center for community and socialization during the summer months.
Vouchers will be given out every day at Kids Café, as well as local daycare centers. Children who present their vouchers will be granted admission for the day to the Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, located at 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
“We knew that Kids Café was happening so we contacted them and told them what we were doing, and they thought it was a great idea that we work together giving something for the kids to do,” said Lisa Derr, general manager for Kingdom Kidz.
Parker said in previous years Kingdom Kidz had performed a puppet show at Kids Café in the park, but this year the two groups wanted to collaborate more closely.
During June, July and August, the Puppet Home will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and will hold a puppet program, as well as host six rooms of activities. Children can design and sew their own puppet, create arts and crafts, record and broadcast skits and, of course, perform their own puppetry.
A puppet program will also be held on the second Saturday each month and a free movie will be held on the third Saturday, both followed by activities from 1 to 5 p.m.
Donna Bridge, founder of Kingdom Kidz, said the organization is hoping to have more 1,000 children participate in the summer programs.
The SafeKidz! program is made possible through two grants, one from Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy and the other from the Harry C. Matthias Sr. Charitable Foundation, which will cover the costs of arts and craft supplies and free attendance to the programs and activities.
“(Youth in Philanthropy) did a survey of the Warrior Run School District, and the results of that showed that the students said there are no community activities in the school district,” Bridge said. “And also, many of them talked about mental health issues, because of COVID and schools being shut down.”
“What we’re doing here offers a safe, positive environment where kids can come and use their creativity and imagination and have fun,” said Derr. “The kids will be going to Kids Café for lunch every day and they can then go from there and come up here and do the activities in the afternoon.”
Bridge and Derr both said they hope teenagers will also attend to learn about working the technical side of the ministry’s puppet productions, and hopefully step up to carry on the legacy of the group.
“The older kids would learn how to run the sound, the video upstairs, the TV, even our recording room downstairs,” Derr said. “And also to be in the room and watch over the kids and be mentors.”
“It is an opportunity for students to shine. We will help give them the skills and then they can take it from there,” said Bridge.
More information about Kids Café can be found on its Facebook page. For more information about Kingdom Kidz Inc., visit the website at www.hiskingdomkidz.
