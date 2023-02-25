MIFFLINBURG — A volunteer with the Union County World War II Honor Roll is in search of surviving veterans of the war, from the county.
The World War II Honor Roll will be celebrating 20 years this year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MIFFLINBURG — A volunteer with the Union County World War II Honor Roll is in search of surviving veterans of the war, from the county.
The World War II Honor Roll will be celebrating 20 years this year.
Volunteer Doug Walter said around 2000, World War II veteran Drew Machamer came up with the idea and joined forces with Walter's father-in-law Al Hess to create a permanent monument with the names of all those who served in World War II from Union County.
The two scoured records with the Union County veterans office, put ads in newspapers, and went to churches and schools in order to compile the names.
"They literally exhausted every avenue they could possibly think of to get the names on the monuments," said Walter. "Even after we did have the monument constructed we received calls and several more names were added to the monument later."
Now, Walter wants to find out how many of the 2,260 names on the monument are still living.
"I know of one World War II veteran who is still alive, and that's Drew Machamer's wife, Ellen," Walter said. "Unfortunately Dale Johnson, who served in World War II and the Korean conflict, passed away about a month ago."
If anyone has a question as to whether their family member is listed on the honor roll, they should contact Walter.
"We have all the books and documentation on those listed on the honor rolls so we can verify that information," said Walter.
The monument is located in the Mifflinburg Community Park, between the Little League fields and community swimming pool. Walter said the monument is in need of some sprucing up.
"We are still hoping a firm in Western PA will be able to clean and reseal the bronze plaques on the monument, hopefully before this fall's celebration," said Walter. "Anyone who would like to donate towards that cause would be greatly appreciated."
Walter noted that a feature on the honor roll will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, on WVIA TV.
For more information on the monument, or to provide the name of a World War II veteran from Union County who is still living, contact Walter at 570-713-8919 or by e-mail at mazeppa@ptd.net.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.