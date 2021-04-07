EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Population density and road miles covered by police were among points discussed Tuesday night by regional police partners rewriting an intergovernmental agreement (IGA).
The rewrite of the IGA which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) continued amid a long-standing dispute over funding and service allocation. Partners East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough began the process in February.
EBT road mileage was observed as greater while the borough generally has a greater population density. EBT also has more private roads, about 14 miles and not regularly patrolled by police, versus fewer in the borough.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor and representative, suggested private roads should be taken out of a coverage formula. Michael Derman, a Lewisburg Borough Council member, observed using road mileage was more complex than using population density.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost observed that traffic and call volumes were increasing in EBT. He credited the Giant Food Store and Miller Center for the increase. A new hotel would also have an impact.
The population density of Lewisburg Borough was almost even from one area to the next, Yost observed. But one third of the borough had almost no calls while another section had a higher call volume. It was also noted that population density of the respective partners may change over time.
Yost noted he would remain flexible and said the partners were on the right track. Representatives agreed the ideas discussed should be brought back to their respective boards.
The next meeting was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building and online. Connections may be made for online participation via either the borough or township websites.
